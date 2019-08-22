Opaleye Management Cut Its Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $2.28 Million; Colony Group Has Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Stake as Stock Rose

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 173,407 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $228.55. About 740,769 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,298 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 16,324 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Company has 1.65% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 125,596 shares. Adirondack Trust Co reported 2,989 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,980 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc reported 85,938 shares stake. Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 0.36% or 11,179 shares. Yhb Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,041 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 1,638 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.93% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ww holds 13.43 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

