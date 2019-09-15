Opaleye Management Continues to Hold Holding in Chimerix (CMRX); Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Its Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $12.02 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 237,107 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 261,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 445,209 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, down from 706,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.74 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.02M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $153.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.83M for 9.44 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 30,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.