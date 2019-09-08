Opaleye Management Boosted Position in Epizyme (EPZM) by $2.88 Million as Share Value Rose; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $741,615

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 490,504 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 323,423 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme Reports Business Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme down 3% after filing tazemetostat NDA for epithelioid sarcoma – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme beats Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 710,156 are held by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability. Prelude Mngmt has 945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 742,433 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 1.64M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 6.88 million were reported by Nea Ltd Liability Corporation. Opus Point Mngmt Lc has 0.85% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 3.48 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Finance Bancshares has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1,062 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Ab holds 0.09% or 59,205 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 191,674 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 103,466 shares or 0% of the stock.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 36,371 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Lp stated it has 11,000 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 34,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma holds 0% or 18,076 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 14,208 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). D E Shaw & reported 74,497 shares. 8,575 are owned by Cookson Peirce Co. Schroder Investment Group has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 4,464 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 17,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Slack IPO on deck, selects NYSE for direct listing – Fox Business” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Join The Gold Rush With Square, Inc. And On Deck Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares to 65,433 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 29,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,425 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $63.66M for 16.61 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.