Opaleye Management Boosted Chimerix (CMRX) Stake by $2.04 Million; Market Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $9.92 Million as Shares Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern Inc (KSU) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 82,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 327,286 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, up from 245,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 656,383 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 474,922 shares traded or 26.45% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,952 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Blb&B Advisors has 2,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Staley Advisers holds 1.25% or 137,235 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H holds 0.18% or 47,118 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3G Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 4.37% or 277,713 shares. 1,812 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 1,130 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In accumulated 0.03% or 5,055 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Northcoast Asset invested in 6,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 297,596 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,460 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 4,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) by 19,625 shares to 70,200 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 55,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,134 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,046 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,138 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 199,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 1.96M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 2.71M shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 67,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opaleye Mngmt stated it has 1.47 million shares. Acuta Capital Ptnrs Limited Company owns 280,000 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 7,273 shares. 30,482 were reported by Group. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Millennium Ltd has invested 0.04% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 581,291 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cerecor Inc.