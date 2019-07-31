Ooma Inc. (OOMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)

Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma Inc. 13 1.93 N/A -0.74 0.00 B Communications Ltd 3 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ooma Inc. and B Communications Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ooma Inc. and B Communications Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma Inc. 0.00% -42% -19% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ooma Inc. and B Communications Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 B Communications Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Ooma Inc. has a 63.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ooma Inc. and B Communications Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 0%. Ooma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ooma Inc. -0.07% 3.48% -9.89% -10.31% 25.9% -1.59% B Communications Ltd -4.79% -5.79% -60.75% -79.71% -89.25% -69.82%

For the past year Ooma Inc. has stronger performance than B Communications Ltd

Summary

Ooma Inc. beats B Communications Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.