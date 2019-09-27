Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Reaches $10.91 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Analysts

The stock of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 98,948 shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.18, REV VIEW $124.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ooma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OOMA); 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Rev $30.2M; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $30.2 MLN, UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.72 TO $0.84; 21/03/2018 – Ooma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Securities Today; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $230.20 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $11.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OOMA worth $9.21 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering BBA Aviation PLC (LON:BBA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BBA Aviation PLC has GBX 335 highest and GBX 325 lowest target. GBX 330’s average target is 5.77% above currents GBX 312 stock price. BBA Aviation PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, June 24. The stock of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 24. See BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 335.00 Downgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Analysts await Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ooma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $230.20 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection.

More notable recent Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “In the Mobile Era, Why Do People Have Home Phones? Survey Says It’s Mostly for Safety and Security – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dave Beagle of Ooma Brings Expertise to CompTIA Channel Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Ooma’s (NYSE:OOMA) 81% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 312. About 1.84M shares traded. BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.