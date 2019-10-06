Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Forms $11.04 Double Bottom; CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CTABF) SI Increased By 12.5%

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) formed double bottom with $10.05 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.04 share price. Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) has $232.51 million valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 48,157 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $123 MLN TO $127 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.18, REV VIEW $124.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $123.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $30.2 MLN, UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – OOMA INC – VOXTER’S REVENUE AND ECONOMIC TERMS OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c

CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTABF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CTABF’s SI was 9,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 8,000 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTABF)’s short sellers to cover CTABF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3685 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Ooma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canntab Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CTABF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “CannTab Therapeutics Ltd (CNSX:PILL) Hard Pill Formulation is Patentable, Novel and Useful – Midas Letter” on August 28, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Canntab Therapeutics Ltd (CNSX:PILL) Hemp Supply Deal with FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) and World Class Extractions – Midas Letter” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canntab Therapeutics Ltd to OTCQX – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canntab Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CTABF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) Launching Medical Cannabis Sales in Canada – Midas Letter” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CNSX:CANN) CEO on Company Expansion and Partnerships – Midas Letter” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Canntab Therapeutics Limited, a cannabis oral dosage formulation company, researches and develops advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids in Canada. The company has market cap of $7.43 million. It offers extended release, flash melt, immediate release, modified release, and bi-layered tablets for treating sleep disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder, social anxiety, addiction, arthritis, general pain, pain management and appetite loss associated with cancer treatments, and addiction treatment therapy of opioids and other painkillers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Telferscot Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canntab Therapeutics Limited in April 2018.