Ooma Inc. (OOMA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ooma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ooma Inc. has 8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 16.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ooma Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma Inc. 0.00% -46.40% -20.20% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ooma Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ooma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.89 2.47

Ooma Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. The potential upside of the competitors is 103.78%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Ooma Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ooma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ooma Inc. 6.45% 23.04% 2.44% -14.05% -16.74% -6.12% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Ooma Inc. had bearish trend while Ooma Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Ooma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ooma Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Ooma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ooma Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ooma Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ooma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ooma Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.