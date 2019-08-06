Ooma Inc. (OOMA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Communication Services company, Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Ooma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8% of Ooma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.93% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ooma Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma Inc. 0.00% -46.40% -20.20% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ooma Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ooma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.46 2.79

Ooma Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. The competitors have a potential upside of 61.97%. Given Ooma Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ooma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ooma Inc. 6.45% 23.04% 2.44% -14.05% -16.74% -6.12% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Ooma Inc. has -6.12% weaker performance while Ooma Inc.’s rivals have 34.26% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ooma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ooma Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Ooma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ooma Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ooma Inc.’s competitors are 7.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Ooma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ooma Inc.’s rivals beat Ooma Inc.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.