Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Shorts at Exelixis (EXEL) Raised By 13.46%

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) had an increase of 13.46% in short interest. EXEL’s SI was 17.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.46% from 15.03 million shares previously. With 4.89M avg volume, 4 days are for Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s short sellers to cover EXEL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1.43 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 09/04/2018 – $EXEL -; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Ooma, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 57,382 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has risen 25.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 03/04/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Rev $30.2M; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Rev $30.2M; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ooma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OOMA); 05/03/2018 Ooma Agrees To Acquire Voxter, Provider Of Advanced UCaaS Solutions For Businesses; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.72 TO $0.84; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $252.54 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user's high-speed Internet connection.

Among 2 analysts covering Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ooma had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital maintained the shares of OOMA in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelixis had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Exelixis, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 269,063 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 464,283 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,840 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 77,507 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 41,369 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 240,951 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 91,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 0.01% or 76,560 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp owns 176,585 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested in 489,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker holds 47,207 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com reported 264,701 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 155,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,310 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $3.94 million activity. $21,300 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by Haley Patrick J. on Monday, February 11. 40,000 shares were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL, worth $895,654. On Friday, February 1 the insider SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200. 50,500 shares valued at $1.11M were sold by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.