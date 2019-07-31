Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Allegion PLC (ALLE) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Ooma, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 82,881 shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has risen 25.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.72 TO $0.84; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $124.5 MLN TO $127 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.18, REV VIEW $124.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Rev $30.2M; 21/05/2018 – Ooma Introduces the Ooma Butterfleye, A Smart Video Security Camera with Facial Recognition, Offline Recording and More; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Allegion PLC (ALLE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 146 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 163 cut down and sold stakes in Allegion PLC. The investment managers in our database now hold: 80.29 million shares, down from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegion PLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 124 Increased: 91 New Position: 55.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 456,461 shares traded. Allegion plc (ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.



Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.72 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19M for 19.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Allegion plc for 3.56 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Llc owns 164,387 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 1.68% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,827 shares.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $272.41 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user's high-speed Internet connection.