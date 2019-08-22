Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.79 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $4.36 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 50,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 62,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.27. About 198,579 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26M, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 108,856 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 36,173 shares to 110,493 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,950 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 125,463 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.18M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 42,504 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 153,606 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 6,801 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested 1.93% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tci Wealth has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Contravisory Invest reported 0.12% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Churchill Management Corporation holds 7,182 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Avoid At All Cost – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29 million for 14.69 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Tcw Group Inc owns 570,030 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd invested in 0% or 907 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Stevens Limited Partnership owns 14,392 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 130,314 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 24,260 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). First State Bank Of Omaha owns 23,474 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.01% or 102,421 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 0.16% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 16,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio.