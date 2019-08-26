Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed By $1.37 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Knowles (KN) Stake By $1.12 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 37.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 3,607 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,122 shares with $2.34M value, down from 9,729 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $201.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $358.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Knowles Corporation (KN) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 65,922 shares as Knowles Corporation (KN)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.67M shares with $29.42 million value, up from 1.60 million last quarter. Knowles Corporation now has $1.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 173,637 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) stake by 167,510 shares to 331,341 valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 58,482 shares and now owns 526,038 shares. Spire Inc was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.51% above currents $358.66 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.21 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 9,428 shares to 536,858 valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 16,640 shares and now owns 150,683 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.