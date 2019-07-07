Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Upped by $638,600; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Blume Capital Management Raised Position by $2.94 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 155.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $295.45. About 309,024 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.10M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management Corp accumulated 166,991 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pacific Glob Invest Management reported 90,111 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Caprock Gp Incorporated holds 0.36% or 30,001 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Inv reported 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 26,715 were reported by Canandaigua State Bank. Ci Investments has 2.33 million shares. 55,860 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Qv accumulated 5.5% or 620,417 shares. Bb&T invested in 28,404 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com owns 4,110 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.27 million shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 248,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D L Carlson Inv Group reported 70,975 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 46,405 shares to 45,475 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. ABRAMS ROBIN ANN sold $457,771 worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Thursday, January 10. 9,669 shares were sold by Wiseman John W., worth $1.99M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 143 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.14% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 14,339 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 2,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates holds 18,315 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Earnest Partners Limited invested in 0.2% or 85,868 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 1,801 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Carderock Mgmt reported 1,210 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 1,286 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 591,600 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.04% or 3.68 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.03% or 407,875 shares. Westwood Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 12,500 shares.