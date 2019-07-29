Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raised Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Rose; Atria Investments Upped Its Stake in Nve (NVEC) by $337,754 as Stock Price Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 276.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,539 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 48,336 shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 22.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20,206 shares to 25,852 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,270 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 0.08% stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 1,920 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 3,834 were reported by Regent Management Limited Liability. Cap Guardian Trust owns 10,637 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,600 were reported by East Coast Asset Management Ltd Com. 9,031 were accumulated by L And S Advsr. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 187,275 shares. Barbara Oil Communications reported 24,000 shares stake. Rafferty Asset owns 2,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 796,414 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 4,036 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.17% or 8,257 shares. Main Street Research Lc reported 2,885 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 4,761 shares.

