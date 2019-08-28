Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raised Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake By $1.19 Million; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Has 0.25 Sentiment

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.35, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The funds in our database reported: 868,126 shares, down from 879,551 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 15,026 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 173,619 shares with $13.72 million value, up from 158,593 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $33.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 65,342 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Availability of 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FedNat Holding Company Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FedNat Holding Company to Acquire Homeowners Insurance Operations of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FedNat Holding Company Announces Closing of Private Placement of $100 Million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 2.67% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 516,100 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 49,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 88,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,466 shares.

It closed at $4.88 lastly. It is down 28.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $38.1M; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $23.9 MILLION, UP 101.5% FROM $11.8 MILLION; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1347 Property Insurance Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIH); 26/03/2018 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY SHR $0.23; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MLN FROM $7.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q Rev $13.5M; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MILLION FROM $7.6 MILLION

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $29.34 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.