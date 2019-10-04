Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 20.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.37 million, up from 18.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.449. About 1.12M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 16,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 60,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 337,007 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares to 28,383 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 711,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,237 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 846,907 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 89,186 shares. Maryland-based Campbell Com Invest Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 81,873 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 14,239 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 205 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.22% or 29,379 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability stated it has 31,777 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 284,231 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 72,006 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 23,892 shares. Provise Management Limited Company reported 16,380 shares. Srb owns 21,603 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.