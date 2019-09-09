Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 88.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1,559 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $239.33. About 545,498 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 2.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 20,048 shares to 22,066 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 72,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $78.70 million for 29.04 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,083 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telemus Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Credit Agricole S A owns 34,898 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0.14% or 12,009 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Parametric Assocs Llc reported 111,843 shares. Dock Street Asset invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Shanda Asset Management Holding Ltd holds 14,081 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sigma Planning reported 1,421 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 541 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 59,954 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 598 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 50,640 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.