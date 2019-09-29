Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $956,970; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Held by Cs Mckee Lp

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 45,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 112,629 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 158,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.66 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Kroger (KR) PT Raised to $30 at Pivotal Research – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shopping For Yield At Kroger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Kroger (KR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Offers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 71,738 shares to 112,270 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Keybank National Association Oh owns 12,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 16,611 shares. Assetmark reported 5,851 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 56.74 million shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 18,718 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,735 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hap Trading Ltd invested in 0.06% or 38,165 shares. Burney owns 167,487 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 10,650 are owned by Rothschild Il. 15,547 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 3.26 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 82,638 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Inc Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 232,312 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 1,078 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Northcoast Asset Llc reported 0.16% stake. Garde stated it has 1,500 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,870 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 25,816 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 33,729 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,181 shares. Holderness Investments owns 1,134 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Life Communications Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). M&T Bancorporation Corp reported 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Says New Data Presented at ECTRIMS Reinforce Long-term Benefits of TECFIDERA Over 10 Years – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.