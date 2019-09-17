Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $2.00 Million as Stock Rose; Churchill Management Has Boosted Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 8,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 212,956 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, up from 204,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 4.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 21,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 61,976 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 83,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.57. About 1.18M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 79,427 shares to 142,732 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 110,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Trust holds 4,886 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,156 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc accumulated 115,472 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 191 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 276,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5.67 million are owned by Northern Tru Corp. 11,695 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 10,951 shares. Davenport And Communications Lc reported 29,326 shares. 115,222 were reported by Gam Holdg Ag. Blue Financial has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.12% or 21,600 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

