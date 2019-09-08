Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $535,216; Share Value Declined; G-F-W Energy X LP Decreased Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 43,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 54,302 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp Incorporated De stated it has 1.71M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 23,112 shares. 2,298 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsr. 500 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Penn Capital Mgmt Inc reported 357,295 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 330,186 were reported by Legal & General Grp Plc. Carlson Cap Lp holds 200,300 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 39,980 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Covalent Ltd Liability Corp has 9.08% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 340,057 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $91.63 million for 16.51 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.