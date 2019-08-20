Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $693,440; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 106,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 652,285 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01M, up from 546,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.29. About 1.35M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 34,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 33,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 68,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 276,118 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,197 shares to 52,177 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 47,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 100,403 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 435,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,221 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).