Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $591,546 as Share Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Edge Wealth Management Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 15,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 9,812 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,053 shares to 17,529 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,910 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley holds 12,663 shares. Pnc Serv Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 175,211 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 26,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,443 were accumulated by James Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 30,548 shares. Synovus owns 2,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% or 52,246 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 693,692 shares. 12,100 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Archford Strategies Lc holds 81 shares. Old Natl National Bank In reported 7,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 17,341 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 3.29% or 884,029 shares. Cwm Llc reported 2,626 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,484 shares to 56,622 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income S (PFF).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Resource Mgmt Inc reported 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,242 shares. 60,656 were accumulated by Chase Counsel Corporation. Flow Traders Us holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,840 shares. 404,476 were reported by Community Trust Inv Co. Westover Limited Liability reported 68,727 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Management Lc has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.31% or 460,236 shares. 3.24M are held by Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated. 4.22 million are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,880 shares. Holderness Invs Com has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.8% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.37% or 53,160 shares.