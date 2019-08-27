Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lifted Its Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Stock Declined; As Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed by $840,775 Its Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 4,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 41,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 46,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $190.25. About 46,677 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 166,814 shares as the company's stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 595,523 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 428,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – PAICE – TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn't just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 25/04/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS EBIT MARGIN WILL 'BOTTOM OUT' IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION HALT TO HAVE 'ADVERSE IMPACT' ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale' by 2021; 11/05/2018 – Ford's April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT US$220.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tesla's Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement

