Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR); Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ball (BLL) Position as Stock Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 84,843 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, down from 97,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.33M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 70.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 26,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 64,908 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 37,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01M shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Federal Signal’s (NYSE:FSS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 236,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.02% or 22,150 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 194,793 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,632 shares. 2,651 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. American Grp Inc reported 43,875 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 20,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Incorporated has invested 0.91% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 23,126 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited has 23,830 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3.24M shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 204 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 106,389 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14,463 shares to 5,748 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 128,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,627 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,615 shares to 58,764 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ball Corp. to debut climate-conscious beer cup at CU-Nebraska football game – Denver Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Soared in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball Agrees to Sell its Tinplate Steel Aerosol Packaging Facilities in Argentina – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.