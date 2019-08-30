Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG); Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) by $328,500

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 325.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 63,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 83,035 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 19,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 2.28M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 313,707 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 15,534 shares to 40,253 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 625,320 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 69,815 shares. 14.96 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Covington Capital has 1,225 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 31,056 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.73M are owned by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Whittier Tru Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tcw Group Inc holds 0.01% or 37,400 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 2.65 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Com invested 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples Svcs Corp holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 143,041 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 46,605 shares. Hsbc Public owns 30,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 132,599 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,472 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 67,038 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Advisors LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 92,429 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 130,913 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 10,392 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 8,265 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10,000 shares to 69,202 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,993 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).