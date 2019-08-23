Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding by $371,680; As Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 93.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 8,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,724 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 1.30M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 1.96 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11,450 shares to 50,695 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,668 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

