Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Its Smith A O (AOS) Position; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lowered By $35.31 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 196.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 90,040 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 135,837 shares with $6.41 million value, up from 45,797 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1.43M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 6.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 214,016 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 3.09M shares with $510.85M value, down from 3.30 million last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $68.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.81% above currents $159.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

