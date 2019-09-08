Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $4.17 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased Holding by $891,340

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 113.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 25,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 22,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 10,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 185,021 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, up from 174,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 2.69M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 20,695 shares. Moreover, Partner Fund Ltd Partnership has 1.88% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,053 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn has 1.39% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 955,176 shares. 19,413 are owned by Argent Company. Calamos reported 108,694 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 27,214 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.72M shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Llc reported 31,560 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Inc owns 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,000 shares. Legacy Cap Inc invested in 35,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.09% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2 shares. Da Davidson & reported 3,243 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Finemark Bankshares & owns 32,349 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 148,227 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 370 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 3.46 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 38,559 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.06% or 151,349 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.47% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fiera Capital holds 1.63% or 2.53M shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.13% or 76,221 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Communication has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sabal Trust Com holds 0.05% or 3,175 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

