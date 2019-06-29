Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holds Position in Cme Group (CME); As Insperity Com (NSP) Shares Declined, Holder Clean Yield Group Cut Position by $928,650

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 113.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 25,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 22,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 22,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 528,123 shares traded or 61.51% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47 million for 44.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. 30,000 shares were sold by SARVADI PAUL J, worth $3.76M. The insider ALLISON JAMES D sold 2,000 shares worth $250,000. RAWSON RICHARD G also sold $6.98 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 9,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Redwood Investments Lc holds 1.57% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 173,505 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Federated Invsts Pa owns 145,638 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Clean Yield has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 46,750 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 15,254 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Salem Counselors reported 168 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29 – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Insperity Inc (NSP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity shoots 12% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insperity’s Acceleration With Workforce Acceleration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ROAN, SOHU, CYOU and GDI among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 7,213 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,300 are held by Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,417 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 87,295 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.06% or 36,779 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 0.05% stake. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Windward Mgmt Company Ca owns 101,981 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Skylands Lc invested in 0.57% or 24,925 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 244,814 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 499,852 shares. Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls as Open Futures Hit Record Highs – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bitcoin Rally Sets Stage For The Big Short – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nasdaq Is A Viable Uncorrelated Bet – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Match, Toll, Chicago Mercantile, AngloGold and Pinnacle West highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.