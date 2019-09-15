Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holds Holding in Pgt Innovations (PGTI); Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) as Stock Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 250,707 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 38,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 127,531 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 89,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 404,909 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 947 shares to 15,606 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 106,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,301 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).