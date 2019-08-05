Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) Has Decreased by $693,440; As News New (NWSA) Share Price Rose, Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 34,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 33,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 68,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 401,371 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.98M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.40M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 22,709 shares to 278,984 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).