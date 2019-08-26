Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) Decreased by $1.16 Million; Addenda Capital Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 1,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,505 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 26,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $230.74. About 1.91M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 63,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 1.24M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9,680 shares to 33,398 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 15,775 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burney Co has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 162,483 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.09% or 148,610 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 702,112 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 257,721 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 7,168 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 2.18 million shares. 91,300 were reported by Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 185,062 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Finemark Savings Bank And Trust invested in 0.03% or 5,558 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares to 25,360 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).