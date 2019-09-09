Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Bloom Tree Partners Raised Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $5.66 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 15,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 13,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $282.86. About 172,868 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 2.12 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares to 756,016 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,460 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 4,619 shares to 2,743 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 45,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).