Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Raised by $4.72 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $18.06 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 684.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 30,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,440 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 4,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 20,160 shares to 122,329 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,264 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.