Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $6.16 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 40,090 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 622.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 21,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15 million, up from 3,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 81,694 shares to 188,364 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 73,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,727 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt holds 3.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 25,184 shares. Arrow accumulated 5,099 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.56% or 202,784 shares. 5,712 are held by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altarock Prtn Ltd Liability reported 9.06% stake. Kidder Stephen W owns 44,057 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 74,010 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.95% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,313 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 34,283 shares. 17,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership. Amica Retiree holds 3,619 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 13,852 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Lau Associate Lc has 2,200 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,871 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.47 million on Wednesday, August 7. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.