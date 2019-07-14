Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Ameren (AEE) Upped by $2.73 Million as Stock Rose; General Elec Co (GE) Stock Value Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Its Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 237.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 37,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,103 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 15,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren details commitment to building a brighter energy future in new Corporate Social Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,946 shares to 25,254 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,619 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc holds 16,372 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 980,466 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 3,757 shares in its portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont invested in 640 shares. Westpac Bk owns 26,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 26,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 48,370 shares. 34,901 are held by Mason Street Ltd Llc. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 838 shares. Texas Yale Corp owns 8,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn holds 6,900 shares. Creative Planning holds 35,121 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Inv Co has invested 1.55% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 2,348 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd stated it has 245,882 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,427 shares. 17,234 were reported by Toth Advisory. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.05 million shares. First Bancorporation And Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.46% or 166,641 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 784,924 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.29% or 101,406 shares. Bluestein R H has 10,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc has 23,550 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co holds 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 765,667 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. 37,146 are owned by Brave Asset Incorporated. Stonehearth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,523 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 118,952 shares stake. 20,924 are owned by Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Co.