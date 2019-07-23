Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Boosted Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 166.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 57,119 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 91,474 shares with $7.30 million value, up from 34,355 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $24.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 1.89 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL DEFEND HUBS AGAINST ALL ULCC RIVALS: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q ADJ PRETAX MARGIN UP 2%; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 56.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 40,669 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 113,052 shares with $4.35M value, up from 72,383 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 817,436 shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $105 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 59,700 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.72 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance Incorporated stated it has 380 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,000 shares. Rbf holds 0.66% or 70,000 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 5,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.64% or 642,750 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Creative Planning has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 711,489 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 13,519 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Cibc Incorporated stated it has 11,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security National Company reported 83 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 84,271 shares to 102,041 valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 8,784 shares and now owns 8,264 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Eversource Energy stake by 7,812 shares to 319,779 valued at $22.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 497,880 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.