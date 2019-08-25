Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Upped Its Stake in Metlife (MET) by $546,084; Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Its A. O. Smith (AOS) Stake by $4.60 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 86,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 631,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 544,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 178,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 165,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 122,084 shares to 666,119 shares, valued at $38.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 27,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,833 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,702 shares to 99,589 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

