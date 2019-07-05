Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake; Manhattan Associates Has 1 Sentiment

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 83.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 13,833 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,819 shares with $253,000 value, down from 16,652 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 193,924 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 109 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 109 trimmed and sold equity positions in Manhattan Associates Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 68.69 million shares, down from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manhattan Associates Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 88 Increased: 64 New Position: 45.

Among 5 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $101 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2.01M shares. First Personal Financial Services invested in 655 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 29,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Us Bankshares De has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 3,460 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 767,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,367 are owned by Regentatlantic Ltd Llc. 500 were accumulated by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. 940,802 were accumulated by Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 56,300 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 900 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 11,194 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors invested in 20,903 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 5,053 shares to 17,529 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 158,900 shares and now owns 458,900 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $226.81M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 66,876 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World

Rgm Capital Llc holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 7.94 million shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 3.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.47 million shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 40.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MANH’s profit will be $16.15 million for 69.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.