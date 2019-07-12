Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 71,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 644 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.83M, down from 30,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 33,000 shares to 316,507 shares, valued at $21.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.32 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,618 were reported by Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 12,692 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 497,272 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 1% or 85,869 shares. Kings Point Capital invested in 2,098 shares. 11,973 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Verity Verity Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Communications Of Virginia Va has 1.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 55,743 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 24,371 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department reported 0.77% stake. Ssi Management Inc owns 3,816 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 1.07% or 89,653 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bankshares Of So Dak invested in 0.52% or 233 shares. 69,184 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Corp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,151 shares. Peoples Serv Corp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,515 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.93% or 1,820 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 1.11M shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 25,400 shares or 7.48% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management accumulated 977,767 shares. Glenmede Na owns 18,240 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hodges, a Texas-based fund reported 1,035 shares. Blue Fincl Capital owns 5.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,590 shares. 33,950 were accumulated by Seatown Pte Limited. Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Grp Ltd has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Asset Management Us invested in 0.71% or 37,120 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 174,790 shares.