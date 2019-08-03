Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Under Armour (UA) Position By $2.17 Million; Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 34 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 27 cut down and sold their stock positions in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 26.34 million shares, down from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 1352.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 103,402 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 111,048 shares with $2.35M value, up from 7,646 last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $9.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 3.55 million shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 136,076 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 02/05/2018 – South African Treasury Says Net1 Charge for Welfare Too High; 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $221.58 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for 4.55 million shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 8.11 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 0.71% invested in the company for 408,109 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 77,513 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.