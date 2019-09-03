Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $2.35 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 140.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 35,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 60,885 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 25,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 8,568 shares stake. Whittier has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc stated it has 62,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Lc accumulated 7,594 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.37% or 27.15 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 39,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.36% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 500,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 345,076 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.42% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 498,383 shares. 4,118 were reported by Fruth Invest Mgmt. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 711,467 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 73,282 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Philadelphia Com owns 11,614 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech accumulated 25,616 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 28,702 shares to 68,530 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,725 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

