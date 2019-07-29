Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Its Position in Magna Intl (MGA) as Share Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Atria Investments Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,354 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 57,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 35,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,234 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 143,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 520,929 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 10,374 shares. Fragasso Gp owns 0.66% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,792 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 25,802 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 774,770 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Communication has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 76,594 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 4,112 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,433 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Landscape Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Hap Trading Lc invested in 0.1% or 14,606 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Communications accumulated 154,704 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 51,735 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.77% or 4.35M shares. California-based Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 56,992 shares to 104,543 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,085 shares to 42,067 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 64,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.10 million for 7.99 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.