Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Itron (ITRI) Holding; UNICHARM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (UNCHF) Shorts Down By 36.2%

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 6,899 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 13,878 shares with $647,000 value, down from 20,777 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 23,727 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION

UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) had a decrease of 36.2% in short interest. UNCHF’s SI was 384,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 36.2% from 602,800 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 58 days are for UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF)’s short sellers to cover UNCHF’s short positions. It closed at $29.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.34 billion. The Company’s baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands. It has a 34.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 6,197 shares to 52,177 valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 160,344 shares and now owns 166,241 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity. The insider SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 41,863 shares worth $2.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.07% or 16,038 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability reported 109,285 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Foundry Ltd Liability has 0.46% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 245,468 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 358 shares. 116,993 were accumulated by Penn Cap Mgmt Communication. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 146,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested in 7,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 22,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,663 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. 314 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).