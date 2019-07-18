Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Cooper Companies (COO) Sentiment Is 1.32

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 30.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 24,889 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 105,607 shares with $5.70M value, up from 80,718 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $243.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 2.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Cooper Companies Inc (COO) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 203 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 154 sold and reduced stock positions in Cooper Companies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 46.20 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cooper Companies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 130 Increased: 135 New Position: 68.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 20,268 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.95% or 153,730 shares. Family Firm Inc has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Bank & Trust holds 111,045 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 46,558 shares. 11,021 were reported by Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability. 4,151 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Accredited Invsts, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,589 shares. Van Den Berg Management I reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Inv Management Ltd has 86,758 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Department Mb Bancshares N A stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 15,567 shares to 9,812 valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 12,819 shares and now owns 8,130 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.24 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE COO: More companies are ‘exploring the direct listing route’ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “COO, CTO at Wayfair announce retirements – Boston Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.41 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 38.96 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.