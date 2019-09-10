Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding by $1.97 Million; Cameco (CCJ) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 2.22 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 44.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 5,065 shares as the company's stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 16,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 11,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $402.62. About 531,209 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 0.21% or 5,221 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 123,183 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.23% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 14,132 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Corporation has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 799 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 6.81% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,290 shares. Essex Financial Inc invested 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 6,654 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc New York accumulated 1,738 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Franklin Inc invested in 137,177 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Foundry Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 876 shares. 2,343 are held by Hanseatic Svcs Incorporated. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 61,707 shares to 57,984 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.70 million for 113.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.