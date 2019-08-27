Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Its Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) Position; Ellie Mae Has 0.79 Sentiment

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) stake by 2582.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 14,152 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,700 shares with $6.33M value, up from 548 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co (Put) now has $47.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $514.88. About 69,499 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 77 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 98 reduced and sold stakes in Ellie Mae Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 30.76 million shares, down from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 50 Increased: 34 New Position: 43.

It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 17.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 24,900 shares or 15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glazer Capital Llc has 15% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 315,562 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. The insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -3.11% below currents $514.88 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52700 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 11,866 shares to 414,268 valued at $97.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 9,966 shares and now owns 59,390 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.09% or 446,054 shares. First Eagle Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 9,203 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 37,564 shares. Financial Corp has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 62,443 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5,865 are owned by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp. Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,116 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 1.03% or 112,276 shares. Winslow Cap Lc holds 0.95% or 408,061 shares in its portfolio.