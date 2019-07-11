Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased By $439,987 Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake; PCS EDVENTURES .COM (PCSV) Sellers Increased By 360% Their Shorts

PCS EDVENTURES .COM INC (OTCMKTS:PCSV) had an increase of 360% in short interest. PCSV’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 360% from 1,000 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 0 days are for PCS EDVENTURES .COM INC (OTCMKTS:PCSV)’s short sellers to cover PCSV’s short positions. It closed at $0.034 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 13.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 6,197 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 52,177 shares with $3.74M value, up from 45,980 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $13.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 270,769 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 25,500 shares to 9,270 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 6,581 shares and now owns 20,211 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 4,475 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 10,584 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 3,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn accumulated 1.09M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 162,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 31,753 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 6,868 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Stifel invested in 127,729 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 0.62% or 4.31M shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Cap Fund Sa has 45,673 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 86,296 shares. L & S Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by Ahola Aaron. $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Wheaton William on Friday, February 15. 9,579 shares were sold by Gemmell James, worth $672,063.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13.

