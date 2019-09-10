Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $4.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreased Its Weis Markets (WMK) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 75,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 84,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 77,922 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 31,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 53,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 84,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 1.06M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $131,780 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Schertle Kurt A, worth $40,360 on Friday, March 15. 800 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares with value of $30,080 were bought by FROST SCOTT F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 83,607 shares to 121,614 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 19,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.31M for 15.17 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

